Is Andrew Wiggins playing for the Warriors on Christmas Day vs. Grizzlies?

The Golden State Warriors return to the Bay Area for Christmas Day against the Memphis Grizzlies to kick off an eight-game homestand. Golden State might be getting a key starter back in this game, with Andrew Wiggins potentially set to return. We go over his status ahead of Sunday’s contest.

Andrew Wiggins injury updates

Wiggins was officially listed as questionable heading into the weekend but did get ruled out for the contest Sunday. The forward is not going to take the long-term risk here as the Warriors return home, even though he’d be a huge boost to this team. Wiggins provides stellar rebounding and defense for Golden State and with him now out, the Warriors will have to keep adjusting.

Donte DiVincenzo should continue to see big minutes in the rotation. Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody should be factors in this game with Wiggins out. The former is more likely to fill Wiggins’ role for longer stretches.