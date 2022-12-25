Is Khris Middleton playing for the Bucks on Christmas Day vs. Celtics?

The Milwaukee Bucks will be hoping to snap a two-game losing streak when they face the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day. One player who has not been a big factor for the Bucks this season is Khris Middleton. Middleton missed the beginning of the season with a wrist issue and is now dealing with a knee injury. Here’s the latest on his status for Sunday’s game.

Khris Middleton injury updates

Middleton is officially listed as doubtful for the game, so he’s likely not going to suit up. The Bucks are being cautious with their star guard, as he is likely the difference for them in a playoff series against the East’s best teams. Middleton had a knee injury late last year which cost him the rest of the playoffs, so this is not an injury Milwaukee is going to mess around with.

With Middleton set to sit out, Grayson Allen and Jrue Holiday will be elevated in fantasy/DFS formats.