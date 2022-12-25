Is Devin Booker playing for the Suns on Christmas Day vs. Nuggets?

The Phoenix Suns look to keep up their strong play to start the season when they face the Denver Nuggets on Christmas Day to cap off the NBA’s holiday schedule. Booker has missed a few games with a groin injury and was also dealing with a hamstring injury prior to this latest issue. Here’s the latest on his status for Sunday’s game.

Devin Booker injury updates

Booker is officially listed as questionable against the Nuggets, which is an upgrade in his status since the past few days. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, he is expected to play. The shooting guard would be a huge addition for the Suns, as he’s their best player and top scorer. Booker coming into this particular game would be important too, since the Nuggets are a contender the Suns could see down the line.

If Booker doesn’t play, Landry Shamet and Mikal Bridges would see additional shots in the offense.