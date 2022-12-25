Is Jamal Murray playing for the Nuggets on Christmas Day vs. Suns?

The Denver Nuggets look to keep their winning streak going when they host the Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day in a battle of the top teams in the West. One player the Nuggets hope to have in the mix for Sunday’s game is point guard Jamal Murray. Here’s a look at his status ahead of the contest.

Jamal Murray injury updates

Murray is listed as probable for this game, so there’s a good chance he plays. The point guard has been solid to start this season, averaging 17.8 points and 5.7 assists per game. He’s a nice complement to Nikola Jokic on the perimeter and the Nuggets will need him to be at full strength when the games matter.

If Murray were to be ruled out, Bruce Brown and Bones Hyland will likely see more playing time. Hyland has more upside as a three-point shooter but Brown might get the start if Murray were to sit.