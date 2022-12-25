Khris Middleton, Jamal Murray, Devin Booker headline NBA injury report for Christmas Day

The NBA has five games on the docket for Christmas Day 2022, with every game being televised on ABC and ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: December 25

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

LeBron James (ankle) - probable

Thomas Bryant (shoulder) - available

Bryant is in after having a scare Friday. James should be in as well.

Kemba Walker (injury recovery) - OUT

Dorian Finney-Smith (groin) - OUT

With Walker and Finney-Smith out, Spencer Dinwiddie and Reggie Bullock should see more minutes in this game.

Khris Middleton (knee) - doubtful

Middleton is likely out, so Grayson Allen and Jrue Holiday are elevated in fantasy/DFS formats.

Robert Williams (illness) - available

Marcus Smart (hip) - probable

Williams will be in, which might limit Al Horford’s upside. Smart should be in and will likely start, which pushes Payton Pritchard out of the rotation and might hamper Derrick White’s value.

Andrew Wiggins (groin) - OUT

Donte DiVincenzo (illness) - expected to play

Draymond Green (hip) - questionable

DiVincenzo should be in, while Wiggins is out. If Green sits, Jonathan Kuminga and Anthony Lamb will both have bigger roles. Moses Moody should be in the rotation with Wiggins out.

Devin Booker (groin) - questionable, expected to play

Cam Payne (foot) - OUT

Booker is expected to play. Chris Paul will play heavy minutes with Payne out.

Jamal Murray (foot) - probable

If Murray were to sit, Bruce Brown and Bones Hyland get elevated in DFS formats.