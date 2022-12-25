Pick on the spread for DePaul-Creighton on December 25

Under the tree from Christmas college basketball fans get to unwrap a Big East showdown from Omaha between the DePaul Blue Demons and Creighton Blue Jays on Sunday.

DePaul Blue Demons vs. Creighton Blue Jays (-16, 146)

Creighton has big man Ryan Kalkbrenner back, as the team went winless in the three games he missed, and are 8-2 when he plays.

DePaul will look to hold up on the glass with versatile 6-foot-6 forward Javan Johnson leading the way with 16.9 points, five rebounds, and 45.1% 3-point shooting.

The Blue Demons will look to pull the upset from the outside as they face a Creighton defense that ranks 190th in the country in opponent 3-point shooting percentage while DePaul is 83rd in the country in 3-point shooting percentage at 35.9%.

DePaul should also be able to improve on their 14.3 turnovers per game against a Creighton defense that is generating a turnover on just 15.6% of possessions, which ranks 320th in the country.

Creighton enters Sunday having covered the spread in just one of their last five games and with DePaul 11th in the country in free throw shooting percentage at 79.4%, DePaul will keep the game competitive as a double-digit road underdog.

The Play: DePaul +16

