NFL playoff picture: Does Broncos-Rams mean anything for AFC, NFC standings?

The NFL is back on Christmas Day with a tripleheader and the middle game will feature the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Denver Broncos. The game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Nickelodeon and the Broncos are a field goal favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Broncos-Rams playoff picture implications

Both teams have long since been eliminated from playoff contention. Denver was eliminated after their Week 14 loss to the Chiefs. LA was eliminated after their Week 15 loss to the Packers.

This game does have hypothetical tiebreaker implications for other teams. The NFL’s tiebreaker procedures include a strength of schedule tiebreaker. For divisional tiebreakers, it’s the sixth tiebreaker. For conference tiebreakers, it’s fifth when two teams are tied and sixth when three teams are tied.

Where this game has real interest is in the 2023 NFL Draft first round order. Heading into this game, the Broncos pick is No. 3 and the Rams is No. 4. The loser will have the No. 3 pick and the winner will move to No. 7. It’s worth noting the Seahawks have the Broncos pick from the Russell Wilson trade and the Lions have the Rams pick from the Russell Wilson trade.