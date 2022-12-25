Take a look at Ja Morant’s first signature shoe for Nike

Memphis Grizzlies PG Ja Morant is the latest athlete to get a massive shoe deal. Morant signed a deal with Nike and is set to start rolling out a signature shoe. He is expected to debut the shoe on Christmas Day when the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Golden State Warriors.

FIRST LOOK: The Nike Ja 1 — @JaMorant’s first signature shoe pic.twitter.com/u3nXQ4Qlyy — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) December 25, 2022

Morant’s shoes look similar to Kobe Bryant’s shoe for Nike. The design is pretty basic but the colorway is super clean and sharp. These should be highly sought after and will become an instant collectible for all fans/collectors/shoeheads.

Morant broke out last season, making an All-Star team and being in the MVP conversation. He should win an MVP award before his career is done. This season, Morant has the Grizzlies competing for the top seed in the Western Conference.