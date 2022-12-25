Picks, predictions for DePaul vs. Creighton on Sunday, December 25

On Christmas Day, college basketball’s only Division I game in the Continental United States features the Vincentians vs. the Jesuits as the DePaul Blue Demons take on the Creighton Bluejays live from Omaha, Nebraska.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

DePaul vs. Creighton odds

Spread: Creighton -15.5

Over/Under: 145

Moneyline: Creighton -1600, DePaul +850

While Creighton isn’t ranked, most power ratings have them as one of the best 25 teams in the country. That’s due to a defense which concedes less free throws per field goal attempt than any team in Division I, and allows just 21.2% of opponent misses to become offensive rebounds. Ryan Nembhard is one of the better returning guards in the Big East, and Arthur Kaluma is a stretch four with three-point range in this offense.

DePaul got thrashed by an ok-but-not-great Northwestern team 83-45 last time out, and doesn’t have anything close to a Quad 1 win yet. Sixth-year senior guard Umoja Gibson makes them go, but doesn’t have much help. The Demons are 321st in the country in offensive rebound rate.

The Pick: Creighton -15.5

This should be a run out of the building if Creighton shows any interest in defending. It’s looking bleak for the Blue Demons in Year 2 under Tony Stubblefield, who probably needs to hit the portal pretty hard in the offseason if he wants a Year 4.

Expect a very low efficiency from DePaul today, and Creighton can put it on cruise control in the second half if they stay engaged defensively.