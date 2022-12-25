 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Picks, predictions for DePaul vs. Creighton on Sunday, December 25

The Big East couldn’t let Christmas Day go by without a game. Here’s two Catholic schools going at it on the hardwood after morning mass on Sunday.

By Collin Sherwin
Creighton Bluejays center Fredrick King scores against Butler Bulldogs guard Jayden Taylor in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

On Christmas Day, college basketball’s only Division I game in the Continental United States features the Vincentians vs. the Jesuits as the DePaul Blue Demons take on the Creighton Bluejays live from Omaha, Nebraska.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

DePaul vs. Creighton odds

Spread: Creighton -15.5
Over/Under: 145
Moneyline: Creighton -1600, DePaul +850

While Creighton isn’t ranked, most power ratings have them as one of the best 25 teams in the country. That’s due to a defense which concedes less free throws per field goal attempt than any team in Division I, and allows just 21.2% of opponent misses to become offensive rebounds. Ryan Nembhard is one of the better returning guards in the Big East, and Arthur Kaluma is a stretch four with three-point range in this offense.

DePaul got thrashed by an ok-but-not-great Northwestern team 83-45 last time out, and doesn’t have anything close to a Quad 1 win yet. Sixth-year senior guard Umoja Gibson makes them go, but doesn’t have much help. The Demons are 321st in the country in offensive rebound rate.

The Pick: Creighton -15.5

This should be a run out of the building if Creighton shows any interest in defending. It’s looking bleak for the Blue Demons in Year 2 under Tony Stubblefield, who probably needs to hit the portal pretty hard in the offseason if he wants a Year 4.

Expect a very low efficiency from DePaul today, and Creighton can put it on cruise control in the second half if they stay engaged defensively.

More From DraftKings Nation