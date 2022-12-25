Jalen Brunson goes to locker room late in Sunday’s game vs. 76ers with hip injury

The New York Knicks collapsed in the fourth quarter on Christmas Day against the Philadelphia 76ers and now might have to deal with an injury to their point guard. Jalen Brunson went to the locker room with about four minutes left in the game after appearing to suffer a hip injury.

Jalen Brunson going to the locker room and is out of the game. He had been holding his right hip running up and down the floor during the second half. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) December 25, 2022

Brunson has been stellar on the afternoon with 23 points and 11 assists in 35 minutes. He’s unlikely to return given the margin late in the contest, even if he does ultimately sit back on the bench. The point guard has arguably been New York’s best player this season but the Knicks have slipped up a bit now after going on a winning streak. Brunson will hope to be healthy for Tuesday’s contest against the Mavericks, which is a bit of a revenge game for him.

If Brunson is out for an extended period of time, Immanuel Quickley is likely to be the starting point guard.