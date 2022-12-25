Aaron Jones struggles vs. Dolphins in Week 16

Final score update: The Packers got a big 26-20 win over the Dolphins but Jones didn’t have a great day by his lofty standards. He finished with 25 yards on six carries, with 18 coming on one play. He also had two catches for nine yards. Jones is not 100% but he’s been playing through the ankle injury he picked up recently as the Packers push for a playoff spot. Look for him to have a better showing in Week 17 against the Vikings.

The Green Bay Packers are locked into a tight contest with the Miami Dolphins in Week 16, with both teams badly needing a win here to keep playoff hopes alive. The Packers have done a lot of damage offensively without involving running back Aaron Jones much. He has two carries for six yards and one catch for two yards in the first half.

Packers HB snap count after 2 drives



A.J. Dillon 7

Aaron Jones 5



Out of 13 plays — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) December 25, 2022

The Packers are always going to rotate their running backs but Green Bay has not given the ball to Jones in some key moments. He didn’t touch the ball once on a key goal-to-go possession but neither did A.J. Dillon. The running lanes haven’t been there for Jones or Dillon but the Packers should look to eventually get both guys some touches on the ground. Green Bay gets the ball to start the second half, so we’ll see if Jones can get some touches right off the bat.

Jones is coming off a massive game in Week 15 against the Rams, where he had 90 yards on 17 carries and 36 yards on four receptions. He also had a receiving touchdown.