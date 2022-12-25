EPL title odds heading into Matchday 17

The English Premier League resumes play after the 2022 World Cup with matches Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as part of the league’s annual Boxing Day tradition. This will officially be Matchday 17 in the Premier League, although some teams have to make up postponements from previous matchdays.

With league play resuming, here’s an updated look at the Premier League title odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Manchester City remain the favorites to lift the title despite being five points behind Arsenal at the top of the table. The Gunners are good value to win it all at +250, although history doesn’t favor them lifting the trophy. Arsenal have not won the Premier League since 2003-04.

Newcastle have been a surprise team this season in the Premier League. They are sitting third in the table entering Matchday 17 and could feasibly catch both clubs above them. At +2800, it could be worth placing some longshot units on Newcastle to win the league. Liverpool are a surprise team at +2800, as they are behind both Manchester United (+5000) and Tottenham (+6500) in the table. Liverpool have some history with the Premier League title recently but haven’t played well this season. Maybe the break has given the Reds the push they need to finish strong.

At this moment, Manchester City offers little value as a title play. Arsenal and Newcastle would be the best bets, although it will be worth waiting at least 10 more matches to get a gauge of the title race.