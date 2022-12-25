 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Rams Nickelodeon Slime Updates [VIDEO]

We discuss the Nickelodeon stream for the Broncos taking on the Rams in Week 16.

Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are on the road taking the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the NFL season. While airing on CBS, there is also a secondary stream on Nickelodeon. This is the third-ever stream on the network, and it is far more light-hearted, with cute animations and tons of slime.

NVP Voting is OPEN!

If you have a player that you want to vote for NVP, the voting process is now open!

Rams 31, Broncos 6 Update:

Despite the Yeti’s best efforts, Denver was able to get in field goal range. Brandon McManus knocked down another field goal to send this one to halftime.

Rams 31, Broncos 3 Update:

Akers scores his second touchdown of the day. While this game has gotten out of hand early, Akers and Higbee are battling it out for the NVP award for this game.

Rams 24, Broncos 3 Update:

Higbee gets his second touchdown of the day on a rocket of a pass from Baker Mayfield. The tight end is likely currently in the lead to be the NVP!

Rams 17, Broncos 3 Update:

The Broncos marched down the field and are on the scoreboard. Brandon McManus hits a field goal to bring it to a 14-point lead for Los Angeles.

Wondering about what holding is? Gronk has you covered!

Rams 17, Broncos 0 Update:

Cam Akers sneaks through the defensive line and finds the endzone. Time for more slime! It feels like a good time to remind you that the NVP (Nickelodeon Valuable Player) will win a trophy AND get slimed.

Rams 10, Broncos 0 Update:

Tyler Higbee brings in the reception for the first touchdown and another slime cannon.

SoFi Snow Update:

Look out if you are in the stadium! Fans are being treated to a white Christmas courtesy of a Yeti!

Rams 3, Broncos 0 Update:

Matt Gay gets the scoring started with a field goal, and we have our first slime of the day!

