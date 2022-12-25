Broncos vs. Rams Nickelodeon Slime Updates [VIDEO]

The Denver Broncos are on the road taking the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the NFL season. While airing on CBS, there is also a secondary stream on Nickelodeon. This is the third-ever stream on the network, and it is far more light-hearted, with cute animations and tons of slime.

NVP Voting is OPEN!

If you have a player that you want to vote for NVP, the voting process is now open!

Rams 31, Broncos 6 Update:

Despite the Yeti’s best efforts, Denver was able to get in field goal range. Brandon McManus knocked down another field goal to send this one to halftime.

Rams 31, Broncos 3 Update:

Akers scores his second touchdown of the day. While this game has gotten out of hand early, Akers and Higbee are battling it out for the NVP award for this game.

Rams 24, Broncos 3 Update:

Higbee gets his second touchdown of the day on a rocket of a pass from Baker Mayfield. The tight end is likely currently in the lead to be the NVP!

Tyler NICKbee.



Second TD of the day. He's loving the slime.



: #DENvsLAR on @Nickelodeon

: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/aeiyig0tzR — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2022

Rams 17, Broncos 3 Update:

The Broncos marched down the field and are on the scoreboard. Brandon McManus hits a field goal to bring it to a 14-point lead for Los Angeles.

BRONCOS FINALLY SETTING OFF THE SLIME CANNONS #nickmas pic.twitter.com/A8Y4fFoIwQ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 25, 2022

Wondering about what holding is? Gronk has you covered!

.@RobGronkowski the Elf is here to help explain all of the rules of the game.



: #DENvsLAR on @Nickelodeon

: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/CFZV7tCirG — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2022

Rams 17, Broncos 0 Update:

Cam Akers sneaks through the defensive line and finds the endzone. Time for more slime! It feels like a good time to remind you that the NVP (Nickelodeon Valuable Player) will win a trophy AND get slimed.

Rams 10, Broncos 0 Update:

Tyler Higbee brings in the reception for the first touchdown and another slime cannon.

SoFi Snow Update:

Look out if you are in the stadium! Fans are being treated to a white Christmas courtesy of a Yeti!

First known case of snow inside SoFi Stadium. pic.twitter.com/8gxKI4f7FL — Kyon2570 (@Kyon2570) December 25, 2022

Rams 3, Broncos 0 Update:

Matt Gay gets the scoring started with a field goal, and we have our first slime of the day!