Devin Booker plays four minutes in Sunday’s game vs. Nuggets before re-aggravating groin injury

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Denver Nuggets with a groin injury. Booker actually returned from a groin injury for this contest but clearly he aggravated the injury during game action.

Suns star Devin Booker is out for remainder of game vs. Nuggets due to his groin injury. Booker played just over four minutes to start the game. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 26, 2022

Clearly, Booker’s injury had not completely healed as he only played four minutes before succumbing to the injury. This is a tough look for the Suns, who might have rushed Booker back before he was ready to return. Let’s see how long this aggravation sidelines Booker.

In his absence, the Suns will once again lean on Landry Shamet and Mikal Bridges on the wing. Deandre Ayton will need to elevate his play to make up for Booker’s offensive output, but Shamet and Bridges will also need to take on bigger roles. This injury has the potential to shape the playoff picture depending on how severe it is.