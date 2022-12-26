Best DFS lineup strategy for Chargers-Colts on Monday night

Week 16 of the NFL season will come to an end with a matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Injuries

As many know, Jonathan Taylor is out and will likely be done for the rest of the season. Kenny Moore II is also out this week as he’s dealing with an ankle injury.

Captain’s Chair

Austin Ekeler, RB, Chargers — $16,500

Ekeler started off slow for fantasy, but has been much better over the past few weeks. I expect him to be heavily involved in the passing game. The Colts defense is having a down season and Ekeler should get into the end zone at least once in this game. Ekeler’s rushing/receiving yards is a good bet to look at as well.

Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers — $15,600

Herbert has played significantly better since Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have been on the field together. This will be a big week for him as a win makes their playoffs chances much better. I expect them to throw the ball a ton and for Herbert to have multiple touchdown passes.

Value Plays

Cameron Dicker, K, Chargers — $4,200

I think the Chargers will score a ton of points in this matchup. If he can get 1-2 field goals and a few extra points he would be a great value play. I would expect him to score 10+ DFS points in this one. Dicker has also been accurate since taking over as their starting kicker with Dustin Hopkins injured.

Jelani Woods, TE, Colts — $2,800

With Nick Foles starting as quarterback, it will be interesting to see how their passing game looks. I would expect Woods to have a few red zone targets and he could find himself in the end zone. With Woods at just $2,800, he is a great value play.