Who’s improving, who’s falling in Super Bowl 57 odds after Week 16

The Packers and Jaguars saw their SB hopes improve with Week 16 wins. We break down what it all means for Super Bowl 57 odds.

By Chet Gresham
Aaron Rodgers #12 and Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers take the field prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Week 16 got as a little closer to knowing who would be playing in the postseason, but didn’t clear things up all that much. We still have 24 teams vying for position in the playoffs or trying to sneak in or trying to hold their spot as we head into Week 17. The Super Odds reflect that, as there are still 24 teams with posted odds.

The biggest mover award goes to the Packers, as they had things fall perfectly for their chances to get into the playoffs. They ended up going from +20000 to +5000 to win the Super Bowl in one week.

The biggest losers were the Tennessee Titans, who went from +7000 to +20000 to win the big game, while the Lions, Seahawks, Jets and Patriots all saw their odds increase with Week 16 losses.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 odds heading into Week 17, and how they compare with last week and Week 1. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 57 odds, Week 17

Team Week 1 Week 16 Week 17
Buffalo Bills +550 +300 +350
Philadelphia Eagles +2200 +400 +500
Kansas City Chiefs +1000 +500 +500
San Francisco 49ers +1600 +650 +600
Cincinnati Bengals +2200 +850 +850
Dallas Cowboys +2200 +1100 +1000
Los Angeles Chargers +1400 +2000 +2200
Baltimore Ravens +2000 +2800 +2500
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +700 +3500 +2500
Minnesota Vikings +3500 +2800 +3500
Miami Dolphins +4000 +3500 +4000
Green Bay Packers +1000 +20000 +5000
Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +8000 +6000
New York Giants +13000 +10000 +8000
Washington Commanders +7000 +13000 +9000
Detroit Lions +15000 +6000 +10000
Tennessee Titans +4000 +7000 +20000
Seattle Seahawks +15000 +10000 +20000
Carolina Panthers +13000 +25000 +20000
New York Jets +13000 +15000 +25000
New England Patriots +5000 +15000 +25000
New Orleans Saints +4000 +20000 +25000
Pittsburgh Steelers +9000 +40000 +50000
Las Vegas Raiders +4000 +25000 +100000
Cleveland Browns +5000 +20000 OTB
Atlanta Falcons +20000 +80000 OTB
Los Angeles Rams +1200 +100000 OTB
Indianapolis Colts +2500 +100000 OTB
Arizona Cardinals +4000 OTB OTB
Denver Broncos +1800 OTB OTB
Chicago Bears +15000 OTB OTB
Houston Texans +25000 OTB OTB

