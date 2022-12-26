Who’s improving, who’s falling in Super Bowl 57 odds after Week 16

Week 16 got as a little closer to knowing who would be playing in the postseason, but didn’t clear things up all that much. We still have 24 teams vying for position in the playoffs or trying to sneak in or trying to hold their spot as we head into Week 17. The Super Odds reflect that, as there are still 24 teams with posted odds.

The biggest mover award goes to the Packers, as they had things fall perfectly for their chances to get into the playoffs. They ended up going from +20000 to +5000 to win the Super Bowl in one week.

The biggest losers were the Tennessee Titans, who went from +7000 to +20000 to win the big game, while the Lions, Seahawks, Jets and Patriots all saw their odds increase with Week 16 losses.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 odds heading into Week 17, and how they compare with last week and Week 1. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.