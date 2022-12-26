New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green: How to watch, game time, live stream for Quick Lane Bowl

The New Mexico State Aggies and Bowling Green Falcons meet up in the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

New Mexico State (6-6) won five of its final six games to get to .500 on the season. Two of their wins came against non-FBS programs, but six wins is a huge step in the right direction in the first season under head coach Jerry Kill. The Aggies won a combined eight games over the previous four years as they prepare for a bowl matchup.

Bowling Green (6-6, 5-3 MAC) is back in a bowl game for the first time since 2015, which was the last time the Falcons won more than four games in a season. Quarterback Matt McDonald completed 61.3% of passes for 2,639 yards with 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions on the season.

Two of the last four MVPs in this bowl game went on to be first round NFL Draft picks with Duke Blue Devils quarterback Daniel Jones and Pittsburgh Panthers QB Kenny Pickett.

2022 Quick Lane Bowl: New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green

Date: Monday, December 26

Start time: 2:30 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.