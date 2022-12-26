Opening odds for Cardinals vs. Falcons matchup in Week 17

The NFL is working through the Week 16 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 17. The Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 pm EST on Sunday.

The Cardinals let a 10-point lead on Christmas night slip away, falling to the Buccaneers in a 19-16 overtime loss. In his first career start, Trace McSorley threw for 217 yards, no touchdown, and one interception. James Conner broke off 79 rushing yards and the team’s lone touchdown of the evening.

The Falcons lost to the Ravens 17-9 in a hard fought game to go 5-10. They have now been eliminated from playoff contention. Desmond Ridder started his second game of the season and played better than in his first start, but has yet to throw a touchdown in his very short career.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Cardinals vs. Falcons in their Week 17 matchup.

Cardinals vs. Falcons

Dec. 25

Point spread: Falcons -3.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Falcons -195, Cardinals +165

Dec. 20

Point spread: Falcons -3

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Falcons -155, Cardinals +135

Early pick: Cardinals +3.5

This is a battle of two teams who have already been eliminated from the playoffs in the NFC and don’t have much to play for in these last two weeks. The Cardinals had some juice before letting things slip away in their Christmas night overtime loss to the Buccaneers and I believe that J.J. Watt and company will make things extremely difficult for a rookie quarterback like Desmond Ridder. Take Arizona to cover.