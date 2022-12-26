Opening odds for Colts vs. Giants matchup in Week 17

The NFL is working through the Week 16 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 17. The Indianapolis Colts and New York Giants will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Colts are playing on Monday against the Chargers, so their Week 16 result won’t be known until later. Indianapolis is still smarting from giving up the largest comeback in NFL history to Minnesota in Week 15.

The Giants were in a hard-fought battle with the Vikings in Week 16, losing on a 61-yard field goal as time expired. Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley continue to pace New York, which is still in position to make the playoffs.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Colts vs. Giants in their Week 17 matchup.

Dec. 25

Point spread: Giants -3.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Giants -175, Colts +150

Dec. 20

Point spread: Giants -3

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Giants -165, Colts +140

Early pick: Giants -3.5

The Giants are still fighting for their playoff lives in the NFC and knows that they can ill afford a horrendous loss to the Colts at home. I’ll take the G-Men to get it together and cover at home on New Year’s Day.