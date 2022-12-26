Opening odds for Panthers vs. Bucs matchup in Week 17

The NFL is working through the Week 16 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 17. The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Bucs will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 1.

The Carolina Panthers grabbed a high-scoring win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday, winning 37-23 to move to 6-9 for the season. Both Chuba Hubbard and D’Onta Foreman ended with over 100 rushing yards.

The Buccaneers once again came up big in the clutch despite a mediocre offensive outing on Christmas night, defeating the Cardinals in a 19-16 overtime victory. Tom Brady and company managed to erase a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime and after forcing a punt, Ryan Succop booted the walkoff field goal.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Panthers vs. Bucs in their Week 17 matchup.

Dec. 25

Point spread: Bucs -3

Point total: 39

Moneyline: Bucs -155, Panthers +135

Dec. 20

Point spread: Bucs -7

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Bucs -305, Panthers +255

Early pick: Panthers +3

Momentum seems to be on the Panthers’ side with them winning three of their last four contests. They completely gashed the Lions on the ground this past Saturday and should give the Bucs’ front seven some problems. Take Carolina to cover.