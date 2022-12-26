Opening odds for Rams vs. Chargers matchup in Week 17

The NFL is working through the Week 16 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 17. The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers will face off this coming week at SoFi Stadium, with kickoff currently set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday. The game is likely to be flexed out of Sunday Night Football.

The Rams completely dominated the Broncos on Christmas afternoon, running it up in a 51-14 blowout. Baker Mayfield was extremely efficient through the air, Cam Akers punched in three touchdowns on the ground, and the defense picked off Russell Wilson three times in the contest.

The Chargers still have to play their Week 16 outing at the Colts on Monday night. L.A. can officially clinch a spot in the playoffs with a victory in that prime time matchup.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Rams vs. Chargers in their Week 17 matchup.

Dec. 25

Point spread: Chargers -7

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Chargers -330, Rams +275

Dec. 20

Point spread: Chargers -8

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Chargers -365, Rams +300

Early pick: Rams +7

The Rams have been showing some signs of life and Mayfield may have found a home after all. While they may not outright win this matchup against their cross-stadium foes, pick them to cover the touchdown spread and make things close.