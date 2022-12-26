New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green picks and best bets for Quick Lane Bowl

The Bowling Green Falcons take on the New Mexico State Aggies on December 26 in the Quick Lane Bowl. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

The Falcons (6-6, 5-3 MAC) had a decent year in the MAC, with wins over Toledo, Marshall, and Miami (OH), but ultimately didn’t make much of a splash. Quarterback Matt McDonald threw for 2,639 and 22 touchdowns.

The Aggies (6-6) ended their season with big wins over Liberty and Valparaiso, recovering from an 0-4 start to the season to win six of their last eight games. Quarterback Diego Pavia is questionable to play with a hamstring issue, but he’s been practicing in the week ahead of the bowl.

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Bowling Green -3.5

Total: 48.5

Moneyline: Bowling Green -175, New Mexico State +150

Key players that have opted out, injuries for Quick Lane Bowl

New Mexico State

QB Diego Pavia (injury)

P Josh Carlson (transfer portal)

Bowling Green

None

Weather

Dome

The Pick: New Mexico State +3.5

NMSU finished off the season with two very strong performances, and if Diego Pavia is able to play in the Quick Lane Bowl, I see the Aggies having a good day. The Bowling Green defense ranks 125th in SP+, so if NMSU’s offense can get going, they should be able to cover here.