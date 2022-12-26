NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, December 26

We’ve got seven games in the NBA Monday, which means there’s decent selection when it comes to DFS value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Trey Murphy, New Orleans Pelicans, $5,000

With Brandon Ingram sidelined, Murphy has stepped into a bigger role in New Orleans. The sharpshooter is getting heavy minutes, logging 40 in the team’s last game against Oklahoma City. Murphy has tremendous upside as a perimeter scorer, even if he isn’t the Pelicans’ primary option. He’s the best value play on this slate.

Nicolas Batum, Los Angeles Clippers, $4,900

Kawhi Leonard is out tonight, which means Batum gets elevated in LA’s loaded wing rotation. The veteran swingman is likely to play extended minutes and has been solid over the last few games. He’s averaging 25.8 DKFP per game over the last three contests.

Royce O’Neale, Brooklyn Nets, $4,500

O’Neale has struggled a bit recently but he is averaging 25.8 DKFP per game this season. Joe Harris is out for the Nets Monday, which means more opportunities and minutes for O’Neale. The Cavaliers present a tough defensive matchup, but the workload should be there for O’Neale to deliver a solid outing at this price.