Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, December 26

With seven games in the NBA Monday, there’s a handful of great options for bettors when it comes to player props. Here’s a few we like for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kevin Durant over 26.5 points vs. Cavaliers (-150)

There’s not a ton of value on this prop but it’s still a great bet. Durant has been the most consistent scorer in the league, quietly averaging 29.9 points per game. Over his last 10 games, he’s hit the over on this line seven times. The Cavaliers do present a stiff defensive challenge but Durant should be up to the task.

Zach LaVine over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Rockets (-120)

The Bulls managed to put trade rumors aside and grab three key wins heading into the holiday weekend. They now get a bad Rockets team which allows the second-most made threes per game to opponents. LaVine has gone over this line in four of his last five games behind a 46.7% clip from deep in that span. Back him to hit the over once again in a favorable matchup.

Paul George over 5.5 assists vs. Pistons (+100)

With Kawhi Leonard out, George will serve as the centerpiece for LA’s offense. There’s some blowout potential here but the plus-money payout is too good to pass up. George is averaging 6.4 assists per game in his last eight contests, and has gone over this mark five times in that span. Take him to hit the over once again tonight.