Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Cavaliers on Monday

We go over some of the best betting options for Monday’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets
Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets looks on before the start of the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center on December 23, 2022 in New York City.
Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets (21-12) hope to keep their winning ways going when they meet the Cleveland Cavaliers (22-12) Monday evening. The Nets have won eight games in a row, while the Cavaliers saw their five-game winning streak snapped in the last game against the Raptors.

Joe Harris will be out for the Nets with a knee injury. The Cavaliers have no major injuries of note at this time.

Cleveland is a 2-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 221.5.

Nets vs. Cavaliers, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets +2

This is essentially a pick ‘em game, and both teams are playing well heading into the contest. The Cavaliers knocked off the Mavericks twice and the Bucks during their winning run, while the Nets have been the top scoring team in the league during their streak. In what should be a tight game, a superstar like Kevin Durant usually makes the difference. Take the Nets to cover here.

Over/Under: Over 221.5

The Cavaliers rank first in points allowed over the last 10 games, while the Nets aren’t too shabby defensively either at 11th overall during the same span. However, Brooklyn is the league’s best scoring offense during that stretch too. Look for Durant and Donovan Mitchell to go back and forth in a tight game, which should push the total over this line. The Cavaliers have gone over in four of their last five games, while the Nets have hit the over in three of their last four.

