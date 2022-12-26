Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Heat on Monday

The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17) will try to snap a two-game losing streak when they face the Miami Heat (16-17) Monday. The Heat are also on a two-game losing streak. Both teams have struggled to meet championship expectations early in the season, although injuries have played a big part in that struggle.

Kyle Anderson is questionable for Minnesota with a back injury. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are both questionable for the Heat. Butler is dealing with an ankle injury, while Adebayo has a shoulder issue.

The Heat are 3-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 222.

Timberwolves vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -3

It feels like Butler and Adebayo will both be in based on this line. The Timberwolves have been more inconsistent on the floor than the Heat, who have largely been unable to withstand injuries across the roster. Miami should be able to get the job done at home assuming both stars are available to play.

Over/Under: Under 222

The Timberwolves rank sixth in points per game over the last five, while the Heat are sixth in points allowed per game during that same span. This is a contrast of styles, although Miami should be able to slow things down at home and lock in defensively. The under is the safer play here.