Where are Steelers drafting in first round after Week 16? Who might they pick in mock draft?

As the 2022 NFL regular season wraps up, the draft order for 2023 is solidifying more week by week. Though we can expect to see more movement in the last several weeks of the season, we’ll take a look at where the Steelers would be landing if the season ended today.

Steelers draft order: No. 16 pick

The Steelers edged out the Raiders on Saturday of Week 16, winning 13-10 in a fourth quarter comeback. As things currently stand, they have the No. 16 pick in the first round of the 2023 draft. They’re still narrowly eligible to make a playoff run, though, so things could vastly change for them.

Steelers mock draft: OT Paris Johnson, Jr., Ohio State

Pittsburgh needs an upgrade at offensive tackle as they look toward their 2023 season. While this draft class is not particularly rife with OT options, Johnson would be a top option from those available and could make an immediate impact in pass protection for current rookie Kenny Pickett. With a successful 2022 QB pick under center, they’ll be building around him offensively for the next few years.

Pittsburgh may also be looking for cornerbacks in the early rounds, and Penn State’s Joey Porter, Jr. could still be on the board as a good addition when their pick rolls around.