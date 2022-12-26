Where are Seahawks drafting in first round after Week 16? Who might they pick in mock draft?

The Seattle Seahawks are still in the hunt for an NFC playoff spot. The best thing for them is that they can’t ruin a high draft pick by making the playoffs when they are rebuilding. They still own the Denver Broncos' first round selection, and they are having a far worse season. Currently, Seattle is projected to pick twice in the top-15 in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Seahawks draft order: No. 3, No. 12 picks

The Broncos faced the Rams on Sunday and lost to further secure the No. 3 pick for the time-being. Arizona moved into a tie with them, but the Denver pick is better pick due to a weaker strength of schedule. Seattle’s loss saw their own pick move up to No. 12.

Seahawks mock draft

DL Jalen Carter, UGA and CB Joey Porter Jr., PSU

The higher the Broncos' pick becomes, the less likely that the Seahawks will use their first pick to take a quarterback. They could likely pull the trigger on CJ Stroud from Ohio State, but I think if they miss out on Will Anderson Jr., they will still address their pass rush and pick up Jalen Carter from Georgia.

While Tariq Woolen looks like a franchise corner, that doesn’t mean they are done addressing that position. Last week when they were projected to select No. 16, I had them taking a corner, and now I am mocking them an even better one. Porter Jr. could be argued as the top corner in the class, even though he didn’t have any interceptions this season. Add some size to his frame and pair it with his speed, and you have two lockdown corners for at least the next three seasons.

Trade Possibility

I think they made a good decision last year by taking OT Charles Cross in the first round, but their offensive line needs more help. With their second pick in the first round, I can see them trading back a few spots and snagging O’Cyrus Torrence. While he tends to get mocked at the end of the first round, he is arguably the best guard in this draft. Torrence didn’t allow a sack in 47 career college starts, so whether they go with Geno Smith or select a quarterback in the second round, they are still going to be better protected. 16 is a little high to reach up and get him, but if they feel he falls to 20-22, they could make a move.