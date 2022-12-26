Where are Bears drafting in first round after Week 16? Who might they pick in mock draft?

As we approach the final two weeks of the 2022 NFL regular season, the 2023 draft order is solidifying more each week. With their eighth loss in a row, the Bears are sure to have one of the first picks of Round 1 come April. Let’s take a look at who they might be interested in taking.

Bears draft order: No. 2 pick

The Bears lost to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16, moving to 3-12 for the season. They have the second pick behind the Houston Texans in the first round of 2023. They will end the season with matchups against the Lions and Vikings.

Bears mock draft: EDGE Will Anderson, Alabama

The Bears are not going to be fixed with one or two draft picks, but it is a place to start. With such a high first round pick and a quarterback already in place, the Bears will likely be looking to grab a powerful and versatile edge rusher in Will Anderson with their first pick. The Bears rank last in the NFL in sacks and QB pressures, and they’ll need someone who can penetrate into the opponent’s backfield.

The Bears could also opt for defensive lineman Jalen Carter to anchor their line. One of the best players in the country, Carter will be in high demand from just about every team with an early pick.