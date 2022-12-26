Where are Texans drafting in first round after Week 16? Who might they pick in mock draft?

The Houston Texans retained the projected No. 1 overall pick whether they won or lost in Week 16. Why not pick up some extra pride and take down the divisional rival Tennessee Titans? The Texans picked up their second win of the year and still hold onto the No. 1 pick. They can’t make winning a habit, though, as if they win out, they could fall all the way down to No. 2 and miss out on having the pick of everyone available.

Texans draft order: No. 1, No. 11 picks

Heading into Week 17, the Texans hold the No. 1 and No. 11 picks. The latter comes from the Cleveland Browns and the Deshaun Watson trade. The Browns lost to the New Orleans Saints in Week 16, helping Houston to two selections within the first 12 picks of the 20223 NFL Draft.

Texans mock draft

QB Bryce Young, Alabama and Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

When it comes to team needs, the Texans need literally everything. They need a new offense, a new defense, a new kicker, a new punter, a new OC, a new DC and a new head coach. What better place to select than first overall to address all of your needs? It will likely come down to the pre-draft process how the quarterbacks shake out, but for now, Bryce Young is the No. 1 prospect on the board, and he instantly lifts the Texans’ offense from what Davis Mills, Jeff Driskel and Kyle Allen have.

Houston could afford to move back here to further build for the future, but if they choose to keep the pick, let’s draft someone to help keep their new quarterback upright. Johnson made headlines as he went over 611 consecutive pass-block snaps without allowing a sack. A lot of the success for CJ Stroud can be attributed to the offensive line Johnson anchored. He also has the size and versatility to slide to either guard position and could even play tackle if he had to.