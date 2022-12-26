Where are Falcons drafting in first round after Week 16? Who might they pick in mock draft?

With Week 16 of the NFL regular season wrapping up, playoff matchups are being set on one side of the league while the draft order falls into place on the other side. The Atlanta Falcons land on the latter — after a loss to the Ravens, the Falcons are 5-10 and currently have the sixth draft pick for 2023.

While we can expect to see some changes in the coming weeks, it’s safe to assume that they will be in the area of No. 6, and we’ll take a look at what needs they will want to fill early on.

Falcons draft order: No. 6 pick

The Falcons lost the the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16, 17-9. The stars of the offensive show at the tail end of this season have all been rookies: RB Tyler Allgeier, WR Drake London, and QB Desmond Ridder. There’s a good base for the Falcons to continue to build on in the 2023 draft.

Falcons mock draft

EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson OR DL Bryan Bresee, Clemson

The Falcons rank second to last in sacks per game this season and have struggled to penetrate into the backfield and pressure opposing quarterbacks. For a quick fix, they’ll be looking toward Clemson’s vaunted defensive line, and will likely opt for one of two linemen who made their mark on plenty of college football backfields during their time with the Tigers.

The Falcons have plenty to work on, but after an incredibly successful 2022 draft, they can really begin to build a young foundation. The Falcons will also be looking to add some depth to their offensive line and upgrade at cornerback.