Breaking down Stanley Cup odds at Holiday Break

The Colorado Avalanche will look to be the third team to repeat as Stanley Cup Champions since 2017. Currently the Avalanche are third in the Central Division, but they are the second betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbooks sitting at +550.

Stanley Cup odds 2022-23

The Boston Bruins have the best record in the NHL at 27-4-2 and are currrently well on pace to match the 62-win seasons of the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning. They are they betting favorites at +500.

There appear to be seven teams that are firmly established as Cup contenders from the Eastern Conference. They are the Carolina Hurricanes (+1000), Toronto Maple Leafs (+1100), Tampa Bay Lightning (+1400), New Jersey Devils (+1400), Pittsburgh Penguins (+1800) and New York Rangers (+2000).

The Western Conference is a little less defined at this moment. the Vegas Golden Knights (+900) are a clear No. 2, but beyond that its among a ground including the Dallas Stars (+1800), Calgary Flames (+1800), Edmonton Oilers (+2200) and Minnesota Wild (+2200) with someone looking to emerge as a threat to the top teams.

Coming out of the break, I believe the Hurricanes, Lightning, Penguins and Rangers will be the teams most likely to challenge the Bruins from the Eastern Conference with the Hurricanes as my best bet. In the Western Conference, it will be Dallas and Minnesota that challenge the Avalanche and Golden Knights but I believe Vegas will emerge from the West. The Golden Knights at +900 are my current bet to win the Stanley Cup.