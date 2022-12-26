Breaking down Vezina Trophy odds at holiday break

It has been nearly 15 years since Hall of Fame goalie Martin Brodeur repeated as a Vezina Trophy winner in 2008. Since then there have been 12 different players that have won the award over the past 14 years. With another new wave of contenders for the award this year will we see another winner? Or can Igor Shesterkin have a strong second half of the season and repeat?

Vezina Trophy odds 2022-23

Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark leads the NHL in wins (19), goals-against-average (1.94), and save percentage (.936). He is the current betting favorite with +350 odds at DraftKings Sportrsbook.

New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin is at +400. Former winners Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets (+450) and Shesterkin of the New York Rangers (+750) are next. Dallas Stars’ Jake Oettinger (+1000) rounds out the top-5.

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Pyotr Kochetkov is tied with Ullmark with a 1.94 GAA and he is a strong darkhorse candidate at +2500. Also keep an eye on former winner Andrei Vasilevskiy (+1400) of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

As long as the Bruins keep winning it is hard to bet against Ullmark. But I believe Ullmark’s pace will slow down and Oettinger will emerge as the eventual Vezina winner, the 13th different winner of the trophy since Brodeur repeated.