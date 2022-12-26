How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live stream for Matchday 17

After a long break due to the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returns to action on Boxing Day with games on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Arsenal still find themselves at the top of the table, five points ahead of Manchester City in second place.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

The most intriguing matches of this matchday are Leicester-Newcastle and Arsenal-West Ham. Leicester and West Ham are in danger of being relegated, while both Newcastle and Arsenal are in the title hunt. Everton-Wolves will also be a key battle as both teams hope to avoid being sent down at the end of the season.

Here’s a look at the full slate for Matchday 17 ahead of this weekend.

EPL Matchday 17 schedule

Monday, November 26

Brentford vs. Tottenham - 7:30 a.m. ET, USA

Southampton vs. Brighton - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Leicester City vs. Newcastle - 10 a.m. ET, USA

Crystal Palace vs. Fulham - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Everton vs. Wolves - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool - 12:30 p.m. ET, USA

Arsenal vs. West Ham - 3 p.m. ET, Peacock

Tuesday, November 27

Chelsea vs. Bournemouth - 12:30 p.m. ET, USA

Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest - 3 p.m. ET, USA

Wednesday, November 28

Leeds United vs. Manchester City - 3 p.m. ET, USA