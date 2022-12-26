 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for Matchday 25

Here’s where you can watch Wrexham AFC for Monday’s match against Solihull Moors.

By Chinmay Vaidya
King Charles III And The Queen Consort Visit Wrexham
Co-owners of Wrexham AFC Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds await the arrival of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort as they visit Wrexham Association Football Club on December 9, 2022 in Wrexham, Wales. Formed in 1864 Wrexham AFC is the oldest club in Wales and the third oldest professional team in the world. The club was taken over by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in late 2020.
Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, did not get the benefit of a large international break due to the 2022 World Cup and will continue play in the English National League Monday. Here’s a look at how fans can catch the action.

Wrexham AFC vs. Solihull Moors

Date: Monday, December 26
Time: 10 a.m. ET
TV channel: None
Livestream: Wrexham website

Wrexham are four points behind Notts County for automatic promotion, but have an extra game in hand on the league leaders. Wrexham aren’t in real danger of dropping out of the second spot at the moment, so there’s no real pressure of a negative outcome. Solihull Moors are seventh in the table and did get a win in their last match. They’ll be looking to create some separation in that portion of the table with a win over Wrexham Monday.

