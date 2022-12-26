How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for Matchday 25

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, did not get the benefit of a large international break due to the 2022 World Cup and will continue play in the English National League Monday. Here’s a look at how fans can catch the action.

Wrexham AFC vs. Solihull Moors

Date: Monday, December 26

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: Wrexham website

Wrexham are four points behind Notts County for automatic promotion, but have an extra game in hand on the league leaders. Wrexham aren’t in real danger of dropping out of the second spot at the moment, so there’s no real pressure of a negative outcome. Solihull Moors are seventh in the table and did get a win in their last match. They’ll be looking to create some separation in that portion of the table with a win over Wrexham Monday.