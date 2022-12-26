What Week 16 performance means for Patrick Mahomes’ MVP odds

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a big win against the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes continued to look like a video game character and had another solid performance.

Heading into Week 16, he had +165 odds to win the MVP Award, but that moved to -225 once Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles got hurt. Mahomes goes into Week 17 with -500 odds to be the league’s MVP this season.

The Seahawks are no strangers to MVP performances, as their quarterback Geno Smith was in the conversation earlier in the season. Mahomes, however, made sure the matchup was all about him. He finished 16 of 28 passing for 224 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He added two carries for an additional eight yards and another score. Mahomes now has 4,720 yards with 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with two games left in the regular season.

The Chiefs will face the Denver Broncos in an AFC West divisional matchup in Week 17. After that, Kansas City ends the season with the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18. If they have already clinched the No. 1 or No. 2 overall seed in the playoffs by Week 18, we could see Mahomes rested in the last game of the season.