What Week 16 performance means for Josh Allen’s MVP odds

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a win against the Chicago Bears. It wasn’t a cakewalk by any means, as the Bills had to battle not only the Bears but also the elements with the wind and rigidly cold temperatures. Buffalo escaped with a win, but quarterback Josh Allen had a worse performance than we are used to seeing from him. He went into Week 16 with +1000 odds to win the MVP Award and now sits at +800.

Allen finished 15 of 26 passing for 172 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The wind likely played a factor in the interceptions, but they were still very uncharacteristic for him. He added six carries for 41 yards and another score on the ground. Allen now has 4,029 passing yards and 32 touchdowns with 13 interceptions through 15 games played. He has added 746 more yards and seven more touchdowns on the ground.

The Bills will hit the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in a huge AFC matchup with playoff implications for Week 17’s Monday Night Football. In Week 18, they will be at home against the New England Patriots. Buffalo currently holds the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, which would grant them a first-round bye.