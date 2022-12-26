What Week 16 performance means for Joe Burrow’s MVP odds

The Cincinnati Bengals picked up a win against the New England Patriots in Week 16 and have now won seven games in a row. Quarterback Joe Burrow battled not only the Patriots' defense but also the wind and cold weather in the open-air stadium in Foxboro. Burrow went into Week 16 with +1000 odds to win this season’s MVP award. He heads into Week 17 with +800 odds.

Burrow finished the game 40 of 52 passing for 375 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. The Bengals got out to an early lead, and Burrow had two touchdown passes in the first six minutes of the game. One of the interceptions was a pick-six, but it was still a solid performance from the quarterback. Burrow now has 4,260 passing yards with 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on the year.

The Bengals will host the Buffalo Bills for Week 17’s Monday Night Football game which will have huge AFC playoff implications. In Week 18, they will take on the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North clash.