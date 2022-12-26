Are Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram playing for the Pelicans on Monday vs. Pacers?

The New Orleans Pelicans will look to keep their winning ways going when they face the Indiana Pacers Monday. The Pelicans have been able to stay afloat this season despite key players being in and out of the lineup. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram have been two of those players. Will they suit up for Monday’s game? Here’s the latest on the status of both players.

Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram injury updates

Williamson missed a few games last week after being put in the league’s health and safety protocols. He’s officially been cleared and is not on the injury report, so he will play Monday against Indiana. Ingram has been dealing with a toe injury for a while now, and will miss his 14th game in a row Monday. The forward was expected to have a breakout season this year but has not been able to get on the floor consistently. Look for Trey Murphy and Naji Marshall to absorb Ingram’s minutes in the rotation.