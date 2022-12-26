 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Are Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram playing for the Pelicans on Monday vs. Pacers?

We break down and update Williamson and Ingram’s status for Monday’s game vs. Indiana.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Sacramento Kings v New Orleans Pelicans
Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans and Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans stand on the court during the fourth quarter of an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings at Smoothie King Center on April 12, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The New Orleans Pelicans won the game 117 - 110.
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans will look to keep their winning ways going when they face the Indiana Pacers Monday. The Pelicans have been able to stay afloat this season despite key players being in and out of the lineup. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram have been two of those players. Will they suit up for Monday’s game? Here’s the latest on the status of both players.

Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram injury updates

Williamson missed a few games last week after being put in the league’s health and safety protocols. He’s officially been cleared and is not on the injury report, so he will play Monday against Indiana. Ingram has been dealing with a toe injury for a while now, and will miss his 14th game in a row Monday. The forward was expected to have a breakout season this year but has not been able to get on the floor consistently. Look for Trey Murphy and Naji Marshall to absorb Ingram’s minutes in the rotation.

More From DraftKings Nation