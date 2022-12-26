Are Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo playing for the Heat on Monday vs. Timberwolves?

The Miami Heat have dealt with a tremendous amount of injuries during the season and even though the team might be generous when listing guys on the official injury report, there are some legitimate issues players are dealing with. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are featured on Miami’s injury report for Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Here’s a look at what both guys are dealing with ahead of the contest.

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo injury updates

Butler suffered an ankle injury in Friday’s game and sat the end of the contest, but the team didn’t provide an update on his status until after the game ended. Adebayo is dealing with a shoulder issue. Both players are officially listed as questionable, though it seems like Adebayo has the better chance of playing at the moment. If Butler sits. Tyler Herro will take over as Miami’s primary offensive option.