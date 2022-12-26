Why is Kawhi Leonard not playing Monday vs. the Pistons?

The Los Angeles Clippers will try to bounce back from Friday’s loss when they face the Detroit Pistons Monday. They will be without the services of Kawhi Leonard, who is not playing this game under the “injury management” tab. Leonard typically does not play both games of back-to-back sets now, as it keeps him fresh for the playoffs and reduces his risk of injury. The forward is coming off a ACL tear and has had bad leg injuries previously.

Kawhi Leonard injury impact

With Leonard out, the Clippers will lean heavily on Paul George. He’ll be the focus offensively, although Luke Kennard might see some additional shots as well with Leonard out. Nicolas Batum will take on a bigger role in the forward rotation, as will Norman Powell.

Betting

The Clippers are 5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook against the Pistons, so it makes sense why Leonard would rest in this game. LA plays Toronto Tuesday, and Leonard will surely want to suit up for that contest.