Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson headline NBA injury report for Monday, December 26

We’ve got seven games on Monday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on NBA TV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: December 26

Joe Harris (knee) - OUT

With Harris out, Seth Curry and Royce O’Neale will be elevated in DFS formats.

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) - OUT

John Wall (ankle) - available

Wall is back in, which means Reggie Jackson will lose out on some minutes. Paul George will be the focal point of LA’s offense with Leonard out, with Nicolas Batum and Norman Powell getting additional minutes as well.

Kyle Anderson (back) - questionable

If Anderson sits out, Jaden McDaniels will maintain his strong workload in this rotation.

Jimmy Butler (ankle) - questionable

Bam Adebayo (shoulder) - questionable

If both players are ruled out, the Timberwolves will likely be betting favorites in this one. Tyler Herro would be elevated as Miami’s top scoring option if Butler is ruled out.

Eric Gordon (thumb) - questionable

Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. will see even more work if Gordon is ruled out.

Alex Caruso (concussion, shoulder) - OUT

With Caruso out, Coby White and Patrick Williams will see more minutes for the Bulls.

Zion Williamson (protocols) - available

Brandon Ingram (toe) - OUT

Williamson is back in, while Ingram’s absence will mean more playing time for Trey Murphy and Naji Marshall.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Jusuf Nurkic (calf) - probable

Josh Hart (ankle) - probable

Both guys should be in for Portland.