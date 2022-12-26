 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson headline NBA injury report for Monday, December 26

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Monday, December 26 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Indiana Pacers v Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat prepares to shoot a free throw against the Indiana Pacers on December 23, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.
Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

We’ve got seven games on Monday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on NBA TV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: December 26

Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Joe Harris (knee) - OUT

With Harris out, Seth Curry and Royce O’Neale will be elevated in DFS formats.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) - OUT
John Wall (ankle) - available

Wall is back in, which means Reggie Jackson will lose out on some minutes. Paul George will be the focal point of LA’s offense with Leonard out, with Nicolas Batum and Norman Powell getting additional minutes as well.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat

Kyle Anderson (back) - questionable

If Anderson sits out, Jaden McDaniels will maintain his strong workload in this rotation.

Jimmy Butler (ankle) - questionable
Bam Adebayo (shoulder) - questionable

If both players are ruled out, the Timberwolves will likely be betting favorites in this one. Tyler Herro would be elevated as Miami’s top scoring option if Butler is ruled out.

Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls

Eric Gordon (thumb) - questionable

Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. will see even more work if Gordon is ruled out.

Alex Caruso (concussion, shoulder) - OUT

With Caruso out, Coby White and Patrick Williams will see more minutes for the Bulls.

Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson (protocols) - available
Brandon Ingram (toe) - OUT

Williamson is back in, while Ingram’s absence will mean more playing time for Trey Murphy and Naji Marshall.

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Jusuf Nurkic (calf) - probable
Josh Hart (ankle) - probable

Both guys should be in for Portland.

