Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson headline NBA injury report for Monday, December 26

We’ve got seven games on Monday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on NBA TV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: December 26
Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Joe Harris (knee) - OUT
With Harris out, Seth Curry and Royce O’Neale will be elevated in DFS formats.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons
Kawhi Leonard (injury management) - OUT
John Wall (ankle) - available
Wall is back in, which means Reggie Jackson will lose out on some minutes. Paul George will be the focal point of LA’s offense with Leonard out, with Nicolas Batum and Norman Powell getting additional minutes as well.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat
Kyle Anderson (back) - questionable
If Anderson sits out, Jaden McDaniels will maintain his strong workload in this rotation.
Jimmy Butler (ankle) - questionable
Bam Adebayo (shoulder) - questionable
If both players are ruled out, the Timberwolves will likely be betting favorites in this one. Tyler Herro would be elevated as Miami’s top scoring option if Butler is ruled out.
Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls
Eric Gordon (thumb) - questionable
Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. will see even more work if Gordon is ruled out.
Alex Caruso (concussion, shoulder) - OUT
With Caruso out, Coby White and Patrick Williams will see more minutes for the Bulls.
Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Zion Williamson (protocols) - available
Brandon Ingram (toe) - OUT
Williamson is back in, while Ingram’s absence will mean more playing time for Trey Murphy and Naji Marshall.
Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Jusuf Nurkic (calf) - probable
Josh Hart (ankle) - probable
Both guys should be in for Portland.