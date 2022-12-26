What are the Raiders’ odds of making the playoffs after Week 16?

The Las Vegas Raiders blew an opportunity against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16, losing 13-10 after blowing a 10-3 lead. The Raiders led the entire game until Kenny Pickett drove the Steelers 76 yards in 2:09 and found George Pickens on a 14-yard game-winning touchdown. Las Vegas dropped to 6-9 with the loss and is in 12th place overall in the AFC standings.

Raiders odds to make the playoffs: Yes +8000

Las Vegas entered the week with +2000 odds to make the playoffs and the loss has dropped them precipitously. They avoided playoff elimination because the Dolphins lost on Sunday, but they will head into Week 17 on the verge of playoff elimination. They’re two games back of the Dolphins for the final playoff spot, but they also have four teams ahead of them with the Patriots, Jets, Titans, and Steelers all 7-8.

The Raiders host the 49ers in Week 17 and then close out the season at home against the Chiefs. They have to win both games to clinch a playoff berth, but they also need plenty more to happen. If the Chargers lose on Monday Night Football to close Week 16, it cracks the door open even further with Las Vegas holding the current edge in the divisional tiebreaker.

Depending on how many teams finish in a tie, the Raiders could finagle their way past some teams, but they need a lot of other teams losing games the next two weeks. They need the Dolphins and/or Chargers losing out. They need the Patriots to beat the Dolphins and then lose to the Bills. And they need the Jets, Titans, and Steelers to each lose one more game. We’ll get into more details later in the week, but Las Vegas needs a whole lot happening.