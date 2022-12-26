What are the Lions’ odds of making the playoffs after Week 16?

The Detroit Lions remain alive in the playoff race, but did not help themselves in Week 16. The Lions lost 37-23 to the Panthers in a game in which they never showed much life. They tied things up 7-7 in the first quarter and then proceeded to give up 24 unanswered points. They scored some late points, but this was all Panthers. Detroit dropped to 7-8 with the loss and is in ninth place in the NFC.

Lions odds to make the playoffs: Yes +350, No -500

Detroit was not eliminated from playoff contention with the loss and got some much-needed help to keep them alive for at least one more week. The seventh-place Commanders lost to the 49ers and the eighth-place Seahawks lost to the Chiefs. The Packers beat the Dolphins to join Seattle and Detroit at 7-8, but they trail in the head-to-head tiebreaker against Detroit.

The Lions lost to the Seahawks, which means they lose the head-to-head tiebreaker. That means Detroit has to finish a full game clear of the Seahawks. Seattle hosts the Jets and Rams in the next two weeks while Detroit hosts the Bears and travels to face the Packers in Week 18.