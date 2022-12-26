What are the Packers’ odds of making the playoffs after Week 16?

The Green Bay Packers could not be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 17, but they faced a veritable must-win situation when they traveled to Miami to face the Dolphins. The game was a back-and-forth affair, but Green Bay stormed back from a 20-10 second quarter deficit to win 26-20 after a pair of fourth quarter field goals. They improved to 7-8 with the win and are in tenth place in the NFC standings.

Packers odds to make the playoffs: Yes +175, No -225

The Commanders hold the final wild card berth with a 7-7-1 record, leaving Green Bay a half game back of them. However, two other teams are also 7-8 and have the tiebreaker edge coming out of Week 16. The Lions have the head-to-head edge until they meet again in Week 18, and that drops Green Bay behind them and the Seahawks (who have the head-to-head edge over Detroit).

The good news for the Packers coming out of Week 16 is that, Washington, Seattle, and Detroit all lost. Green Bay still has their work cut out for them, but everything they needed to happen in Week 16 happened and their odds are not entirely out of the realm of the possible.