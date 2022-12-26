What are the Steelers’ odds of making the playoffs after Week 16?

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Las Vegas Raiders 13-10 on Saturday evening to close out the NFL’s Week 16 Christmas Eve slate. The Raiders led most of the game, with the Steelers taking their only lead with 46 seconds left. On a night the team honored Franco Harris, Kenny Pickett put together a massive game-winning drive. He found George Pickens on a 14-yard touchdown to secure the victory.

The Steelers improved to 7-8 with the win while the Raiders dropped to 6-9 in a must-win game for both teams.

Steelers odds to make the playoffs: Yes +1000, No -2500

Pittsburgh would have been eliminated had they lost. Even with the win, they were left waiting to see how the Dolphins and Chargers wrapped up Week 16. If both teams won, the Steelers would have been eliminated from playoff contention. However, the Dolphins lost to the Packers on Christmas Day, which meant the Steelers did not need to wait for the Chargers Monday Night Football game.

The Steelers entered Week 16 with odds of +3000 to make the playoffs at DraftKings Sportsbook. They come out of the weekend with +1000 odds. They can be eliminated in Week 17 even with a win of their own, but they improved their chances. The Patriots loss to the Bengals dropped them to 7-8, giving us four AFC teams with that record. The Steelers need help these remaining two weeks, but for the time-being, they still have a chance.