NBA MVP odds tracker: Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokic shine on Christmas Day

Christmas Day is a big one in the NBA, and typically features the league’s best players on a national scale. That was certainly the case this holiday season, and those star performances had a direct impact on the 2022-23 MVP race. Here’s a look at the latest odds for the honor according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA MVP odds 2022-23

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum remains the favorite and his 41-point showing in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day cemented his place in this race. Giannis Antetokounmpo has remained near the top despite the Bucks looking shaky this week.

Luka Doncic actually saw his odds drop compared to last week’s tracker, even though the Dallas Mavericks guard put up 32 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in a comeback win over the Lakers. Doncic will have the numbers, but the question is whether Dallas will be able to rack up some wins in the second half of the season. Denver Nuggets big man and reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic seems poised for a three-peat. Jokic had a 41-point triple-double to close out Christmas Day in a thrilling overtime win for the Nuggets over the Phoenix Suns. Jokic jumped from +700 last week to +400.

One contender to watch this week is Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. The Nets are one of the hottest teams in the league and Durant is averaging 30.1 points per game on 60/42/97 shooting splits during the win streak. He’s jumped from +1600 to win this award last week to +900. If the Nets keep winning, Durant should have the resume to be in the discussion with Tatum, Antetokounmpo, Doncic and Jokic.