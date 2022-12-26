Breaking down NFL MVP race, odds after Week 16

The NFL MVP race is looking like a runaway at this point. Jalen Hurts injured his throwing shoulder and Patrick Mahomes has turned into the heavy favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook.

A week ago, Hurts was the favorite as the Eagles were rolling and looking to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC. By the end of Monday, odds were flying every which way. The Eagles went from one-point underdogs against the Cowboys in Week 16 to six-point underdogs. The MVP odds came down and re-opened with Mahomes a -225 favorite.

On Saturday, Mahomes handled his business against the Seahawks. He threw for 224 yards with two passing touchdowns and one rushing score in a 24-10 win. It wasn’t anything mind-blowing, but when you’ve become the favorite, that’s all you need to do.

Joe Burrow and Josh Allen are next on the odds board, but neither is likely to surpass him in the final two weeks. Week 17 serves effectively as an elimination game for these two. The Bengals and Bills square off on Monday Night Football to close out the week. The Bills would move a step closer to the No. 1 seed with win, while the Bengals would move into the No. 2 seed and could claim the No. 1 seed if the Chiefs stumble.

Here’s a look at the complete NFL MVP odds at DraftKings Sportsbook coming out of Week 16.

NFL MVP odds 2022: Week 17