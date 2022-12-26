How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on December 26

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode airing on USA Network.

With this being the night after Christmas and the WWE superstars beginning a house show holiday tour, tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw will be a best of WWE in 2022 clip show. The show will feature moments like Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch at Wrestlemania, Liv Morgan winning Money in the Bank, Brock Lesnar using a forklift to lift up the ring at SummerSlam, all of the surprising returns over the summer, and more.

Raw will return to normal programming next Monday with its first live show of 2023 coming from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. On that show, Bianca Belair will defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss and Austin Theory will defend the United States Championship against Seth Rollins.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, December 26

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App