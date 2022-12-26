 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Raiders could sit Derek Carr the last two games in preparation for a trade

By Chet Gresham
Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders chats with head coach Josh McDaniels during the first half of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders have been all but eliminated from playoff contention and could be eliminated by the time they play in Week 17. But, even with that slim chance still there, head coach Josh McDaniels appears to be preparing to rest players based on health and long term factors, which means player contracts.

McDaniels also said, “ Injuries or contracts, what have you, I think you got to consider all that stuff.”

McDaniels hasn’t been particularly impressed by Carr of late either.

This has many wondering if the team will sit Derek Carr to keep him healthy and trade him this offseason. Beat reporter Tashan Reed says the team would only have a $5.6 million dead money hit if they trade him after the Super Bowl, but he needs to be healthy for that to happen.

At this point the team could easily play him and still trade him, but if they do end up resting him, a trade would seem to be a foregone conclusion. If that happened, Jarrett Stidham would take over the final two games.

